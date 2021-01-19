Senior health officer, 36 HCWs of Andaman and Nicobar Command get Covid-19 vaccine jabs

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], January 19 (ANI): In line with the nationwide launch of the largest vaccination campaign in the world against the COVID-19 pandemic, senior health officer and 36 Health Care Workers (HCWs) of the Tri-Services Command were vaccinated after the commencement of the first phase of the vaccination drive on Tuesday at Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) Dhanvantari under the aegis of Headquarters, Andaman and Nicobar Command.

A total of 370 doses of the vaccine for the first phase have been received from the Directorate of Health Services, Andaman and Nicobar Administration, Defence Ministry said in a release.

"Senior Health Officer and 36 HCWs were vaccinated as per protocol with all precautionary measures and COVID-19 appropriate norms being strictly adhered to. In the following few days, the remaining doses will be administered to other HCWs, including those in the outlying units in the Northern and Southern Group of Islands in a phased manner," the release said.

All Front Line Workers (FLWs) of the Command will be vaccinated subsequently in a phased manner. HCWs, nodal officers and vaccinators of various units of the Command have also been imparted training in the procedure of vaccination by the Andaman and Nicobar Administration and representatives of WHO at Port Blair.

The vaccination drive was inaugurated by Lt Gen Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN).



While addressing personnel at the ceremony, the CINCAN lauded the commendable efforts put in by the HCWs in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in the Islands.

He said that the vaccination drive will not only ensure the availability of a 'Fighting-Fit' and 'Operation-Ready' Command but will also contribute to the global effort towards controlling and erasing the pandemic. He urged personnel not to believe in rumours surrounding the vaccine and trust the experts in the field.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

The central government has introduced an application named CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) to monitor the entire vaccination process.

Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive. (ANI)

