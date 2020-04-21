Senior health officers, RRTs to oversee COVID containment in Odisha's Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur districts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 21 (ANI): Odisha Principal Health Secretary, Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Tuesday directed senior health officers and rapid response teams (RRTs) to oversee the COVID-19 containment measures in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts of the state.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in these three districts has gone up to 23.

According to officials, three state rapid response teams have been asked to immediately proceed to these districts.

So far, eight COVID-19 cases have been reported in each Balasore and Bhadrak districts while seven cases have been reported in the Jajpur district. Five of the eight cases in Balasore district were reported today.

All positive cases are closely related to the previous COVID cases in the state, an official said.

The number of coronavirus cases went up to 79 in Odisha on Tuesday. It includes 53 active cases and 25 people cured and discharged. So far, only one person has lost his life to the infection in the state. (ANI)

