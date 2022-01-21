Senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as CMD of Air India

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Vikram Dev Dutt, an 1993-batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India, an official statement from Air India informed on Friday.

Dutt takes over from Rajiv Bansal, Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, who was at the helm of Air India so far, the release said.



Dutt has been appointed the Air India CMD in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

Prior to this assignment, Dutt was serving as the Principal Secretary of the Services Department in March 2021.

Earlier, he was appointed as Principal Secretary for the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi Government in June 2020, the release said. (ANI)

