Senior IPS AP Maheshwari appointed new Director General of CRPF

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Senior IPS officer AP Maheshwari was on Monday appointed as the Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Dr AP Maheshwari, IPS, presently working as Special Secretary, MHA to the post of Director-General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from the date of joining the post," appointment committee of the Cabinet said in a statement.

Maheshwari, a 1984 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed to the post up to February 28, 2021, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order stated.

The post of DG CRPF was lying vacant after R R Bhatnagar retired on December 31. (ANI)

