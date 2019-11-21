Senior IPS officer Abhaya is new Odisha DGP

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Senior IPS officer Abhaya, the director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, has been appointed the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Odisha.

Abhaya will replace BK Sharma, who was additionally holding the post of the state DGP.

Sharma has been transferred and posted as OSD in the Home Department, the order states.

Satyajit Mohanty, who has been posted as Special DG, Intelligence, will remain in-charge DGP till Abhaya joins the office.

"Satyajit Mohanty will remain in an additional charge of DGP, Odisha, until the regular DGP joins," it stated.

Sunil Roy, who was DG, Intelligence, will be the new DG, Fire and Home Guard. (ANI)