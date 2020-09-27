Senior Kerala Congress leader CF Thomas passes away at 81

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): Senior Kerala Congress leader and Changanassery MLA CF Thomas passed away in Kerala on Sunday. He was 81.

He was undergoing treatment for cancer at a private hospital in Thiruvalla, Kerala.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled the death of former minister and Kerala Congress leader CF Thomas.

Thomas was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Changanassery continuously since 1980. He was one of the founding leaders of the Kerala Congress.

After the death of party president KM Mani, Thomas had joined PJ Joseph faction. He was serving as the Deputy Chairman of the Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress. (ANI)

