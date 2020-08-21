Senior Kolkata Police officer succumbs to COVID-19

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 21 (ANI): Uday Shankar Banerjee, ACP (Central Div), who was under treatment for COVID-19, succumbed to the deadly virus, informed Kolkata police on Friday.

Police expressed grief over the death of Banerjee and offered full support to the family of the deceased officer.

"Extremely saddened to share the news of untimely demise of an outstanding Officer ACP (Central Div) UdayShankar Banerjee who was under treatment in hospital due to COVID-19 #TeamKP stands by the family of the deceased Officer #Sad #CoronaMartyr #RIP," said police in a tweet.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 27,696. While 98,789 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated, the death toll stands at 2,634. (ANI)

