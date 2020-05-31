Senior medical official, two staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi's LNJP Hospital

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Senior medical official at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) along with two other members of the staff have tested positive for COVID-19, informed Delhi Health Department on Saturday.

India witnessed the highest ever spike of 7,964 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,73,763, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Among the states, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected with 62,228 COVID-19 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (20,246), Delhi (17,386) and Gujarat (15,934). (ANI)

