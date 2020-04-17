Senior Odisha officials visit COVID-19 hospitals to review preparedness

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 16 (ANI): VK Pandian, Private Secretarty to Odisha Chief Minister, on Thursday visited COVID-19 hospitals in a few districts of the state to review the work to fight coronavirus.

Pandian and Chief Secretary Asit Tripathi visited hospitals in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts of the state.

Pandian directed the district officials to ensure that lockdown is enforced strictly particularly on the borders of West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Four new dedicated COVID-19 hospitals were set up in the state on April 1, increasing the number of hospital treating the only coronavirus infected patients to 17.

Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson of Odisha Government, had earlier said that these hospitals have been set up in 16 districts that include Gajapti, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khorda, Puri, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kendrapara, Balasore and Koraput. (ANI)

