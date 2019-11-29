Senior officers of IAF, RSAF visit AFS Kalaikunda to commemorate 10th edition of JMT

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): To commemorate the 10th edition of Joint Military Training (JMT), Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, Senior Air Staff Officer, EAC and Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) Air Combat Command Commander, Brigadier-General Ho Kum Luen visited and interacted with participants of both the Air Forces at AFS, Kalaikunda on Thursday, Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

"Indian Air Force (IAF) and Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) are conducting Joint Military Training (JMT) at Air Force Station Kalaikunda, West Bengal, from October 31 to December 12. The RSAF deployed F-16C/D fighter aircraft to train alongside the IAF's SU-30MKI fighter aircraft," IAF tweeted.

"The JMT provides an excellent opportunity to both the airforces to hone their operational skills & enhance interoperability through high-end, Mission-Oriented trainings. The exercise is a testament of India-Singapore strong relationships & lasting friendship," it added. (ANI)

