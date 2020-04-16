Senior officials to resume work at UP Secretariat from today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Amid COVID-19 lockdown, senior officials will resume work at the Uttar Pradesh Secretariat from Thursday as per the orders issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Secretariat Administration on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Special Secretary and Principal Secretary level officers of all departments at the UP Secretariat will resume their work from Thursday, the order added.

And if required these officials can also deploy one-third of their subordinate staff.

However, entry of all private persons will remain prohibited during the lockdown period.

The employees who are not keeping well should not be called to the office, the order further stated. (ANI)

