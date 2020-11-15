Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Beigh quits party ahead of DDC polls

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): In a major jolt to Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, its founder member Muzaffar Hussain Beigh has quit the party.



According to reports, Beig has left the party as he was not consulted regarding the seat-sharing agreement of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for the upcoming DDC polls.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who is the president of the PAGD, had announced that the alliance will jointly contest the DDC elections. Notably, Mehbooba Mufti is the vice-president of the alliance.

The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

