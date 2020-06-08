Representative Image
Senior PIB official tests positive for COVID-19

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2020 01:38 IST

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The National Media Centre will remain closed on Monday for sanitisation after a senior Press Information Bureau (PIB) official has tested positive for COVID-19.
Joint Secretary, Information and Broadcasting has requested all the officers and staff not to attend office at NMC and should work from home tomorrow. (ANI)

