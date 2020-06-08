New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The National Media Centre will remain closed on Monday for sanitisation after a senior Press Information Bureau (PIB) official has tested positive for COVID-19.
Joint Secretary, Information and Broadcasting has requested all the officers and staff not to attend office at NMC and should work from home tomorrow. (ANI)
Senior PIB official tests positive for COVID-19
ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2020 01:38 IST
