Akhil Bharti Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)
Akhil Bharti Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)

Senior Sangh functionary pens book sharing RSS' outlook on modern issues

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:17 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): In a first, a senior functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has penned a book which will be published by a "non-affiliate" publishing house. The book is touted as an insider's account on the Sangh's stand regarding 21st-century issues.
Authored by National organising secretary ABVP, Sunil Ambekar, the book aims to provide a contemporary view of the Sangh from the perspective of an insider. It also aims to chart the journey of the RSS over the years as a social and cultural organisation dealing with issues like RSS's evolving views on families- nuclear or joint, role of technology in life and pertinent social issues like decriminalisation of homosexuality.
The book is also seemingly an attempt to dispel the misgivings about Sangh and make public aware of the real objectives and functions of the organisation.
The book is likely to be released by the RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat next month.
This will also be the first time for RSS that a book by their senior functionary will be released by a publisher that isn't part of an in-house team. Earlier, such publications were printed by in-house publishing houses like Ruchi, Suruchi and Prabhat Prakashan.
"The book is futuristic in its vision. Not delving too much into past but using it as a milestone to show how RSS has evolved over the years, "said the author and National organising secretary ABVP Sunil Ambekar.
"Also it deals with subjects surrounding people and the nation and how RSS will deal with it. The issues range from families- nuclear or joint, role of technology, section 377 to concerns for national integration, "stated Ambekar.
Through the book, the Sangh is hoping to reach out to the people and organisations that have any doubts about the organisation. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:04 IST

Apaches to enhance Air Force's combat capability: IAF Chief

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Apache attack helicopters will enhance the operational capability of the IAF as a strike force, Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa said on Tuesday while officially inducting the first batch of these American-origin choppers into service.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:00 IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over 'historic slowdown'

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led central government over "historic slowdown" in the economy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:57 IST

3 CISF officials, 1 ONGC employee killed in fire at gas plant

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Three CISF personnel and an ONGC employee died after a major fire broke out at the oil and gas processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Uran, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning, said Sanjay Kumar, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner.<

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:42 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard captured by forest officials in Junapani village

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Forest officials on Monday captured a leopard which suspected of allegedly killing two people in Junapani village of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:22 IST

Chhattisgarh: Former CM Ajit Jogi's son arrested

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi was arrested from his residence here on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:22 IST

K'taka: 5-year-old boy falls into drain

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A five-year-old boy, who went missing from the past two days, has fallen into a drain in Bengaluru's Chamrajpet area, according to police.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:20 IST

Delegation of J-K Panchayat Association calls on HM Shah over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Association called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:09 IST

Devotee in Pune offers 151 Kg Modak to lord Ganesha

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense fervour and gaiety at Pune's Shrimat Dagdusheth Halwai temple.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:03 IST

Mothers, babies sleep on floor at Safdarjung Hospital;...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3, (ANI): From doubling and tripling of patients on a single bed at the maternity ward of one of the centre's biggest medical facility - Safdurjung Hospital - authorities seem to have turned a blind eye as mothers are seen lying on the floor with their newborns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:01 IST

SC issues notice to Chennai Professor Shanmugham on contempt...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to 88-year-old Chennai-based professor, N Shanmugham, who had allegedly threatened Dr Rajeev Dhavan and asked him not to appear on behalf of the Sunni Waqf Board in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:56 IST

Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary: RJD lawmaker demands...

New Delhi [India] Sept 3 (ANI): In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha has requested for a special joint session of Parliament to commemorate and recall Mahatma Gandhi's ideas on his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:55 IST

Two shot dead in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Two persons were shot dead near Depot Metro Station here on Tuesday morning.

Read More
iocl