Senior Sangh functionary pens book sharing RSS' outlook on modern issues

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): In a first, a senior functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has penned a book which will be published by a "non-affiliate" publishing house. The book is touted as an insider's account on the Sangh's stand regarding 21st-century issues.

Authored by National organising secretary ABVP, Sunil Ambekar, the book aims to provide a contemporary view of the Sangh from the perspective of an insider. It also aims to chart the journey of the RSS over the years as a social and cultural organisation dealing with issues like RSS's evolving views on families- nuclear or joint, role of technology in life and pertinent social issues like decriminalisation of homosexuality.

The book is also seemingly an attempt to dispel the misgivings about Sangh and make public aware of the real objectives and functions of the organisation.

The book is likely to be released by the RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat next month.

This will also be the first time for RSS that a book by their senior functionary will be released by a publisher that isn't part of an in-house team. Earlier, such publications were printed by in-house publishing houses like Ruchi, Suruchi and Prabhat Prakashan.

"The book is futuristic in its vision. Not delving too much into past but using it as a milestone to show how RSS has evolved over the years, "said the author and National organising secretary ABVP Sunil Ambekar.

"Also it deals with subjects surrounding people and the nation and how RSS will deal with it. The issues range from families- nuclear or joint, role of technology, section 377 to concerns for national integration, "stated Ambekar.

Through the book, the Sangh is hoping to reach out to the people and organisations that have any doubts about the organisation. (ANI)

