Senior secondary exams begin in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 27 (ANI): Senior secondary exams for VHSE and SSLC began in Kerala today adhering to health and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations had begun in the state on Tuesday.

Students were provided with hand sanitisers as they underwent thermal screening before entering the examination centres.

The examination board had also put up the help desks to guide students at the examination centres.

Various examinations are underway in the state in the aftermath of relaxation in lockdown norms. The exams are scheduled to continue until May 30. (ANI)

