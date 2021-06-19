SENSIT rapid COVID-19 Ag exhibits 86 pc sensitivity, 100 pc specificity

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The SENSIT rapid COVID-19 Ag Kit, developed by Ubio Biotechnology Systems Pvt. Ltd and supported by DBT-BIRAC under the aegis of COVID-19 Research Consortium, exhibit sensitivity and specificity of 86 per cent and 100 per cent, according to the Ministry of Science & Technology.



The quick testing procedure involves antigen testing which provides the result for hundreds of samples within a short span of time.



"The samples are collected using nasopharyngeal swabs from the suspected individual. This ICMR approved kit is a chromatographic immunoassay, which allows the healthcare personnel to visually read the test result," read the release by the Ministry of Science and Technology on Saturday.

The test works on the principle of sandwich immunoassay and utilizes a pair of monoclonal antibodies which when bound to COVID-19 specific antigen, result in the appearance of a coloured line, it said.

The ministry said that the kit has a shelf life of 24 months. SENSIT Rapid COVID-19 Ag Kit has been successfully commercialised, it pointed out.

"Such quick tests allow healthcare professionals to detect infected individuals quickly, saving their time and allowing them to provide better advice and treatment to the infected individual. Several innovators and entrepreneurs have been working tirelessly for developing accurate, affordable and accessible testing kits for not only providing aid to the healthcare workers in such tough times for easy detection but also for boosting the biotechnology ecosystem in India," the ministry added. (ANI)

