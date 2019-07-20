Separate earthquakes rock Haryana, Maharashtra and Arunachal

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Three separate earthquakes ranging between 3.2 and 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit parts of Haryana, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 shook Palghar district in Maharashtra at around 9:17 am following a 3.2 magnitudes earthquake in Haryana's Sonipat around 7:43 and a 5.5 magnitudes one in East Kameng region at around 4:24 am, according to the India Metrological Department (IMD).

The epicentres of the quakes were located at depths of 10 km, 5km and 10 km for Palghar, Sonipat and East Kameng respectively.

On Friday, the earthquake of the same magnitude had hit the state. (ANI)

