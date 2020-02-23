Separate security cover at airport, Motera Stadium,Trump's road-show: Ahmedabad CP

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit here on Monday, exclusive security arrangements have been made at Ahmedabad airport, Motera stadium and for the road-show of Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Ahmedabad airport and Motera stadium have been given separate security staff. All the security personnel have been specifically given their roles. Everything has been decided that who will remain inside the barricades and who will be outside of it," said Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police Ashish Bhatia at a press conference here.

"The security at Motera stadium is distributed in sectors. Each sector will be supervised by an SP level officer. Policemen in civvies are also deployed," he said.

"The stadium has a capacity of one lakh and eight thousand persons and we expect that it will be full so we have made arrangements accordingly. Water arrangements and parking places have been demarcated. Event timing will be adjusted as per the time taken in road-show," he added.

The Commissioner further informed that entry to the stadium will be only through the invitation card. Platinum, Gold and several other kinds of invitations are distributed, he added.

Cumulatively, a total of 108 senior police officers, including 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police besides thousands of junior officers and jawans are part of the security arrangements during Trump's visit to the city on February 24.

"As many as 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 300 Police Inspectors, 1,000 Sub-Inspectors, 12,000 jawans and 2,000 women police personnel have been deployed across the city for the upcoming visit of US President Trump," Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia said.

"Three companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and seven Quick Response Teams (QRT) have also been deployed. Certain morcha squads have also been deputed on various spots with the convoy. 15 Bomb Detection Squads with dogs are also posted. The Special Protection Group (SPG), Air Force and the US Secret Service are providing additional security cover," he added.

US President Donald Trump will be on a two-day official visit to India on February 24-25. He is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi. (ANI)

