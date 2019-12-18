Separate waiting halls for stranded commuters at airports

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): In a bid to provide temporary relief to stranded commuters at the aerodrome, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has set up a separate waiting hall outside terminal buildings.

This move was taken by the organisation in the wake of the delays and diversion of flights due to foggy weather across India.

"For addressing congestion due to flight delays/diversions during Foggy weather, #AAI has set up a separate waiting hall outside Terminal Building for passengers/visitors at @aaipatairport. The flight information will display for providing updated information and Help Desk to assist passengers," the AAI said in a tweet.

A help desk has also been set up to assist passengers.

It should be noted that due to the winter season, the fog has engulfed several parts of the Northern states causing trouble for aircraft to take-off and land at the runway. (ANI)

