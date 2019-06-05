Separatists Masrat Alam, Asiya Andrabi, Shabbir Shah sent to 10-day NIA custody

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday sent separatist leaders Masrat Alam Bhat, Asiya Andrabi and Shabbir Shah to 10-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody in connection with cases of stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhat, who was brought to Delhi by the probe agency for questioning, was produced before Additional Sessions Judge (NIA Special Court) Rakesh Syal and arrested.

The three were earlier produced by the NIA before a Patiala House court in a terror funding case. (ANI)