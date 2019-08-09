Sept 17 should officially be celebrated as Hyderabad liberation day : Telangana BJP chief Laxman

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Telangana BJP will request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare September 17 as liberation day of Hyderabad so that it can be celebrated officially, the party's state unit chief said on Thursday.

On September 17, 1948, the Nizam of Hyderabad had announced a ceasefire and the surrender of his troops, paving way for annexation of Hyderabad in Indian Union.

"In Telangana, the liberation of Hyderabad was not celebrated officially by the government due to AIMIM Party pressure. We are going to appeal Amit Shah to see that September 17 be declared as liberation day," said Dr K Laxman.

"We also want 17 September should officially be declared as liberation day by the TRS government also," he added. (ANI)

