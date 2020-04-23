Septuagenarian dies in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): A 70-year-old man died in a road accident here on Thursday after he was hit by a car while crossing a road.

The deceased has been identified as Ramu.

Vijayawada 8 town Circle Inspector Suresh Reddy told ANI that the old man was trying to cross the road and was hit by a car after which he lost consciousness.

The accident took place at around 10.30 AM.

He was taken to a Government Hospital but did not survive.

The police detained the driver of the car, seized the vehicle, and filed a case of an accident under section 304A of IPC.

Further investigation is underway, police added. (ANI)

