Serological Survey for COVID-19 in Delhi starts from Saturday

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Serological Survey for COVID-19 will start from Saturday in the national capital, informed Satyendra Jain, Delhi's Health Minister.

"Serological Survey for COVID-19 will start from today in Delhi. In the last survey, 24 per cent of people came positive. This is a very technical process but will be conducted across the capital", said Jain.

In the Serological Survey, blood samples of the people are taken to check for the presence of antibodies for COVID-19 in their body. If the report comes positive for antibodies, it proves that those patients had been infected but have been cured of the viral infection.

Commenting on the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal decision to reverse the Delhi government's order of opening the flea markets in Delhi, Jain said Lieutenant Governor should have given the permission to open the markets.

"Hotels and markets at places bordering Delhi such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Haryana are open despite COVID-19 cases increasing there. COVID-19 cases are decreasing in Delhi, so the markets should have opened. It would have been better if LG would have given the permission," he said.

He added that despite lockdown in Delhi, cases increased in the past. "Lockdown alone cannot prevent the virus from spreading. Following the social distancing norms and wearing a mask is important," he said.

Jain also updated the media about COVID-19 situation in Delhi and said, "Delhi reported 1,195 cases yesterday. We have 10,705 active COVID-19 cases currently. But, Delhi is performing better as it has moved from its initial second position to the position in the active cases tally in India. The doubling rate in Delhi is more than the India average. While the doubling rate of India is around 21 days, in Delhi it is around 50 days." (ANI)

