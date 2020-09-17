Serological test underway to detect SARS COV-2 antibodies in CSRI-NCL, URDIP employees, family members

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Blood samples are being collected from CSIR-NCL and CSIR-URDIP employees and their family members to conduct a serological test for detection of SARS Cov-2 antibodies in them.

About 400 samples are being collected from September 12, with today being the last date, for the serological test from the employees and family members of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), and CSIR-URDIP (Unit for Research and Development of Information Products), on a voluntary basis from those between 18 to 70 years of age.

CSIR-NCL, CSIR-URDIP represent the western region in the pan India project named 'Phenome India' by CSIR, led by Delhi-based CSIR- Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, according to a release.



The serological testing at The CSIR-NCL started on September 12, at the NCL Medical Center, and will conclude on September 17. Following this, the blood samples along with the health data will be sent to CSIR-IGIB for serological analysis.

According to the release, such studies have been conducted in other parts of the world to identify risk factors related to genetic and lifestyle-related disorders, and factors important for health outcomes.

As of Thursday, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

