Serosurvey will help to know how far we are from herd immunity, says scientist

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): With the Indian Council of Medical Research slated to conduct the fourth national serosurvey in the country this month, a scientist associated with CSIR has said it will help find out "how far are we from herd immunity" against COVID-19.
"It will help us find out the infection rate and how many have anti-bodies or how far are we from herd immunity. It will also tell us which part of the country has less positivity. It will also tell us about anti-bodies in people who are already vaccinated. A large scale serosurvey in the country will be very useful," Dr Rakesh Mishra, Advisor, CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology told ANI
The Centre had said on Friday that ICMR's fourth round of national-level serosurvey will begin this month. Dr
Mishra also said that more people getting vaccinated will ensure an "easier defeat of virus". (ANI)
By Shalini Bhardwaj | Updated: Jun 13, 2021 01:01 IST
