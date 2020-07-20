Serve people, don't put banners on Fadnavis' birthday: Maharashtra BJP urges party workers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Maharashtra unit of BJP has urged the party workers to abstain from erecting hoardings, banners, and organising functions on the approaching birthday of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the party has asked its workers to serve the people of the state on Fadnavis' birthday (July 22).

Earlier on June 19, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly had met BJP President JP Nadda in the national capital and apprised him of the work done by party workers in the worst-affected state from the COVID-19 infection.

As many as 9,518 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the state tally to 3,10,455.

"258 deaths and 3,906 patients were discharged in Maharashtra on Sunday. The total number of cases include 1,69,569 discharged and 11,854 deaths," the State health department said. (ANI)

