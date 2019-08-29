Services affected in Delhi Metro's Yellow Line for few hours

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Hundreds of commuters were inconvenienced after services were briefly affected on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Thursday morning.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted slow movement of trains between Rajiv Chowk and Qutub Minar.

However, after a few hours, operations resumed normally.

"Normal services have resumed. We regret the inconvenience," DMRC said.

The Yellow Line is one of the busiest lines in the Delhi Metro network, ferrying thousands of passengers from Delhi to neighbouring Gurgaon in Haryana.

The route measures almost 49 km and has a total of 37 stations. It connects Samaypur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

The stretch connects prominent areas such as Delhi University, New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations, Connaught Place, INA Market, AIIMS and Hauz Khas to name a few. (ANI)

