Services affected on Delhi Metro's Blue Line for few hours

New Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line were briefly affected on Monday due to a technical glitch, officials said.

In a tweet, DMRC said that there was a "delay in service from Yamuna Bank towards Rajiv Chowk."

However a few hours later, the mass transit operator said operations resumed normally on the Blue Line.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 with Noida Electronic City and Vaishali. It is the busiest line in the Delhi Metro network.

Delhi Metro has been hit with technical snags in the last several days.

On June 22, a technical glitch had hit the Vishwavidyalaya-Central Secretariat section of the Yellow Line.

Services on the Magenta Line were halted temporarily after a fire broke out at a furniture market near the Kalindi Kunj metro station on June 21.

Firefighters doused the blaze and services resumed between Botanical Garden and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh stations after a few hours. (ANI)

