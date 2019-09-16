Services affected on Delhi's Yellow line due to passenger on track, ops resume

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow line were briefly affected on Monday due to a passenger on track of GTB Nagar metro station, officials said.

In a tweet, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said: "Delay in service between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya on Yellow Line due to a passenger on track at GTB Nagar. Normal service on all other lines."

However, after a few minutes later, the mass transit operator said operations resumed normally on The Yellow line.

The Yellow line connects Samayapur Badli in Delhi with Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. It is one of the busiest lines. (ANI)

