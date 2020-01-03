Services briefly affected on Delhi Metro's Pink Line

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line was affected on Thursday evening, officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted that there were "delay in services between Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus."

After a while, the DMRC said that normal services resumed on the line.

The Pink Line, measuring around 59 kilometres, is the longest metro line in the entire network.

It is an almost U-shaped line encircling most parts of the busy Ring Road, connecting various localities such as Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Moti Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Anand Vihar and Welcome to name a few. (ANI)

