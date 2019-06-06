Services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line disrupted, operation resumes

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi Metro services on the Violet Line were briefly disrupted on Thursday.

The services were suspended from 9:30 am to 10:00 am between Nehru Place station and Badarpur station.

Without citing the reason, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) had informed commuters on Twitter.

After a while, authorities rectified the issue and normal services resumed, DMRC had said.

On June 3 also services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line was briefly affected due to a technical glitch between Civil Lines and Kashmere Gate stations.

The organisation had tweeted that trains were running at a restricted speed between the affected section.

Delhi Metro has been hit with technical snags in the last several days. (ANI)

