Services to resume at affected section of Bhor Ghat by mid-January: Central Railway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Central Railway has announced that the services at Up line in South-East Ghat (Bhor Ghat) will be resumed by mid-January of next year.

Sharing details of the development, Central Public Relationship Officer, Shivaji Sutar said, "The restoration work at Bhor Ghar is at war footing. Around 50 labours are working in three shifts round the clock since the services were disrupted at the route after the heavy rains and landslide on October 3."

Due to heavy rains, the 30-meter approach of embankment has gradually settled. Following the landslide and disruption of services at the up line at Bhor Ghat consultations were done with engineers of Konkan Railway and other experts after which it was decided to extend the length of the bridge from its original length of 150 metres to 195 metres.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Infrastructure, Central railway Ashutosh Gupta said that estimated cost for this project is around Rs 10 crores.

"The stretch has total of 52 tunnels with the total length of tunnels of 14 km", he added. (ANI)

