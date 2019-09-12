Session Court upholds AAP MLA Som Dutt's 6-month sentence in 2015 assault case

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A session court here on Thursday upheld the magistrate court's order sentencing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Som Dutt to six-month jail for assaulting a man during Delhi Assembly elections in 2015.

Additional Session Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar dismissed the appeal filed by the legislator challenging the order of the magistrate court.

Som Dutt had moved the appeal through advocates Mohd Irshad and BS Joon.

The court had earlier granted bail to Dutt on a personal bail bond of Rs 10,000 with surety of a like amount.

Special MP MLA Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal had on July 4 sentenced Dutt to six-month imprisonment and imposed Rs 2 lakh fine.

Somdutt is a legislator from Sadar Bazar constituency in the national capital.

Dutt was charged under Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed) of the IPC.

"There is no doubt that on 10th January 2015, accused along with his supporters went to Sanjiv Rana's residence. The complainant was beaten and assaulted by the accused and his associates due to which he suffered grievous injury," the court had said during the conviction.

During the Delhi Assembly elections, Dutt along with 50-60 supporters had beaten up complainant Sanjeev Rana at his residence in Gulabi Bagh. (ANI)

