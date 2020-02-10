Set ablaze by stalker, woman lecturer succumbs to injuries after week-long battle in Wardha

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): A 24-year-old lecturer who was set ablaze by a stalker near Hinganghat in Wardha district a week ago, succumbed to her injuries here on Monday.

Dr Anup Marar, Director, Orange City Hospital and Research Center told ANI that the patient's condition had been deteriorating from 4 am today with Oxygen saturation getting low.

"The patient was declared dead at 6:55 am today. The probable cause of death was Septicemic shock. Her body has been handed over to police authorities for postmortem," he added.

The lecturer was set ablaze allegedly by a jilted lover in Maharashtra's Wardha district near Hinganghat area on February 3.

The unmarried woman had suffered approximately 40 per cent burn injuries and was being treated in a Nagpur-based hospital.

Police Inspector Satyaveer Bhandivar had said, "The incident took place when the woman was heading to her college at around 7 am on Monday (Feb 3) morning. The man threw kerosene on the woman and set her on fire." (ANI)

