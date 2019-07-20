Late Congress leader Sheila Dikshit (File photo)
Late Congress leader Sheila Dikshit (File photo)

Setting aside political rivalry, BJP bigwigs pay homage to Sheila Dikshit

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:01 IST

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Keeping political rivalry aside, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday came forth to express their grief over the demise of Congress' 81-year-old stalwart Sheila Dikshit due to cardiac arrest here.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to write: "I am extremely sad with the passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Mrs. Sheila Dixit. I express my condolences to her families and supporters. God give strength to her family in this hour of grief and give lasting peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti, Shanti Shanti."
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "I am distressed to hear the news of the death of Mrs. Sheila Dikshit, a former Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader. Her contributions to the development of Delhi will always be remembered. I have all my feelings for her families. May God give peace to the soul of Sheila ji. Om Shanti."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered her as a "tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature".
"The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature. Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!" he said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet, "I am saddened to hear about the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. My prayers are with the family and friends of Dikshit ji. May her soul rest in peace."
Calling her a friend in personal life despite being opponent in politics, senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj tweeted, "I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being."
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Sorry to know that former Chief Minister of Delhi Smt. #SheilaDikshit is no more. Condolences to her family, friends, and followers."
BJP leader Arun Jaitley said, "Saddened to know about the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji, senior leader of the Congress party. Condolences to bereaved family members and supporters. She will be remembered for her works. May God give peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti."
"The news of the demise of Sheila Dikshit has come as a shock to me, others and all Delhiites. She served as the Chief Minister of Delhi in the most dignified manner for consecutive three terms," Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who is not in Delhi at the moment, told ANI over the phone.
Dikshit had served as Delhi's chief minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013 and was succeeded by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Dikshit, who died at 3.55 pm at a hospital in the city-state, was credited for the national capital's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers and better public transport system.
The hospital, in a statement, said that despite all resuscitative efforts, Sheila Dikshit died after a cardiac arrest.
Dikshit's mortal remains were kept at her home in Delhi's Nizamuddin area and her last rites will be performed at Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday at 2.30 pm. (ANI)

