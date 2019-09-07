Setting example of communal harmony, Muslim man has been organising Ganesh Chaturthi for past 15 years

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Setting an example of communal harmony, a Muslim man in Hyderabad has been oraganising the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi for last 15 years.

Mohammed Siddiq, a resident of Ramnagar told ANI, "I am a part of Ganesha festival since last 15 years. I am a Muslim but I see no difference in people on the basis of religion, they all support me and stand by my side. I believe in the secular way of living," said Siddiq, Organizer.

"It is politicians who play tricks on people but people are also smart and don't fall into their trap," he said.

Sindoora, a devotee said: "It is so good to hear that a Muslim has made a Ganesh Idol here in Hyderabad. God is one while there are different ways to remember him. In our locality, we all celebrate the festival together".

Ganesh Chaturthi festival which kick-started on September 2 will culminate on September 12 with the 'visarjan' (immersion) of Ganesha idols in water bodies. (ANI)

