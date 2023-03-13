Setting national record, Mumbai hospital conducts six tranplants in 24 hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Setting a national record, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai has performed six organ transplants in a span of 24 hours.



According to a hospital statement, the six organ transplants include - one heart and double lung combined transplant, one double lung, two liver and one kidney.

A total of 25 surgeons, 30 nurses, 15 support staff, 4 transplant coordinators were involved in transplant along with the support from various teams at the hospital, the statement said.



"We also salute the three donor families and five families savouring a second chance at life," the hospital said in the statement.



According to the hospital, the heart and lung combined transplant was led by Dr Anvay Mulay, Director-Advanced Cardiac Surgery and Heart Transplant and his team, two liver transplants led by Dr Ravi Mohanka, Director, Liver Transplant and team, Lung transplant led by Dr Sandeep Attawar, Director, Lung Transplant and team and kidney transplant was led by Dr Rushi Deshpande, Director, Critical Care - Nephrology and Dr Ashiq A Raval, Consultant - Renal Transplant Surgery, Dr Hemant Mehta, Director -Anaesthesia and team, Dr Rahul Pandit, Chair, Critical Care and team.



Dr Tarang Gianchandani, Group CEO, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said, "We are extremely fortunate to have an infrastructure that allowed us to manage all of this within 24 hours. I am extremely grateful towards selfless donors and donor families who made this life changing day possible. So proud of our medical teams and their amazing skillset. I also would like to thank the Mumbai Police for their help and coordination." (ANI)

