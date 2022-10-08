Setting up science museum at school is to inculcate scientific temper among students: Himachal CM

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday inaugurated Science Museum at Government Senior Secondary School for Boys in Chamba and said that the main objective of setting up of science museum here is to inculcate scientific temper among school children.

While addressing the students on the occasion, Chief Minister said, "This museum had been set up by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India and was the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up 75 Science Museums in various aspirational districts of the country."

He said that the main objective of these science museums was not only to make the people in general and students, in particular, aware of India's scientific journey and achievements during the last 75 years of independent India but also to inculcate scientific temper among school children.

"This Museum had been named as Pandit Jaiwant Ram Upmanyu Science Museum as a mark of respect to the first Speaker of State Vidhan Sabha and the first Head Master of Indian origin in State High School Chamba," said the CM.

Thakur said that DBT NIPGR-Pandit Jaiwant Ram Upamanyu Science Museum established at Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Chamba was the first Science Museum of Himachal Pradesh which is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohtsav'.

"This science museum had been developed with the aim of promoting science education and awareness among the people," he said.



He expressed hope that the museum would play an important role in supplementing science education in the region and in developing scientific temper among the people and the youth.

"The establishment of science museums in the aspirational districts of the country under the aegis of the Ministry of Science and Technology would contribute immensely in the overall education campaign of the Government of India," said CM Thakur.

He said that the National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR) is an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India which focuses on both basic science and translation work.

The Chief Minister said that 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohtsav' was an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate and celebrate 75 years of 'Progressive India' and remember the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

"This festival was dedicated to the people of India, who had played an important role in making India one of the major world power. Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh and celebrating 75 events throughout the State to thank every contributor of the State who had been the partners of development of the State over these years," said Thakur.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Science (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh, who was also present at the occasion said, "The Central Government had prepared a comprehensive program 'holistic education and public participation' from pre-school to 12th standard with an aim to improve the quality of school education by focusing on the 'Two Ts' i.e teacher and technology."

Deputy Speaker Dr Hansraj, MLA Chamba Pawan Nayar, Secretary Bio-Technology Government of India Dr Rajesh S Gokhale, Chairman Marketing Committee DS Thakur, District BJP President Jasbir Nagpal, Director Science and Technology Government of India Subhra Chakravarty, Deputy Commissioner Chamba DC Rana, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav were present on the occasion among others.(ANI)

