"Settle all land compensation cases": Himachal CM directs all district administration

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while reviewing various national highways projects with the senior officers of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Public Works Department in Shimla on Wednesday, directed the district administrations to settle all the compensation cases to avoid inconvenience to the people soon.

Stressing on the earlier disbursement of the land acquisition compensation cases, Sukhu said, "Settle all the compensation cases to avoid inconvenience to the people soon."

The officers of NHAI were also advised to construct these roads with a futuristic approach, focusing on building tunnels and bridges to ease traffic congestion and save time for commuters.

"Reduce timeline in preparing DPRs and awarding tenders to ensure the early start of the projects," Himachal CM said, adding that the State Government is working to provide world-class infrastructure to facilitate the commuters and it would also facilitate the tourists visiting the State.

He further said that the construction work of four laning of Shimla-Matour, Kiratpur-Ner Chowk and Mandi-Pathankot National Highways should be accelerated so that people could take benefits from these projects in time.



"With an estimated cost of Rs 900 crores, a missing link of the bridge from Birhu to Lathiani in Una district will be constructed on the backwaters of Govind Sagar Lake and DPR for the same should be submitted by February 25, 2023," Sukhu CM said.

In the meeting, the widening of four-lane from Nalagarh to Swarghat road with an outlay of Rs 600 crore, the widening of four lane from Kala Amb-Paonta Sahib-Dehradun with an estimated cost of Rs 1200 crore, widening of four lane from Amb to Una and Punjab Border to Nadaun on NH-3, with an outlay of Rs 1500 crore and construction of Una bypass with an estimated outlay of Rs 500 crores have been approved.

He said that about 178 kilometres four laning projects would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 4700 crore.

Sanctions have been accorded for Rs 750 crore, a two-lane tunnel at Jalori Pass along with the approach road, Rs 700 crore, the Sainj-Luhri-Jalori-Banjar-Aut road, Rs 100 crore for a two-lane tunnelling project on the Nahan-Sarahan-Kumarhatti road and approach across Nahan town, Rs 700 crore for the widening of two-lane from Nahan to Kumarhatti stretch, upgradation of NH-154A, and Rs 300 crore for upgradation and improvement of NH 154-A from Punjab Border to Banikhet-Chamba-Bharmour road.

Chief Minister said that to ensure time-bound sanctions in FRA and FCA cases, the State Government has set up a committee under the Chairmanship of the concerned Deputy Commissioner, with DFO and user agency as members.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bharat Khera, Engineer in Chief, PWD Ajay Gupta, Regional Officer of NHAI, Abdul Basit and Project Directors of Mandi, Shimla, Palampur and Hamirpur of NHAI were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

