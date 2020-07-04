Settle pending claims of forest rights within 3 months: Maha Guv

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday asked senior government officials to settle the pending claims of forest rights within three months and to conduct the GPS mapping of scheduled areas in the State.

"Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today asked senior government officials to settle the pending claims of forest rights within 3 months and to conduct the GPS mapping of scheduled areas in the State," said a statement from Raj Bhavan.

"The review meeting held at Raj Bhavan was attended by senior government officers and representatives of various non-governmental organizations," the statement added. (ANI)

