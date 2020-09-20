Seva Saptah: Assam offers financial aid to children to undergo cardiac surgery, bone marrow transplant

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Assam government on Saturday announced that it will support children who will be undergoing cardiac surgery and bone marrow transplant as part of Seva Saptah, a week-long celebration observed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to celebrate the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over air tickets to 70 children who will fly to Bengaluru and Kolkata for the treatment.

"Happy to hand over air tickets to 70 children who will fly to Bengaluru and Kolkata for cardiac surgery and bone marrow transplant. A small contribution from Health Department of Assam for #SevaSaptah to celebrate 70th birthday of our beloved PM @narendramodi," said Sarma in a tweet.



The initiative is being conducted by the Health Department of Assam under Seva Saptah. The Health Department will bear all the cost of travel and surgery of these 70 children.

"All cost of travel and surgeries will be borne by Health Department of Assam government. We wish the children and their family the very best. Our efforts are inspired by vision of PM @narendramodi of #HealthforAll," Sarma said in another tweet.

The minister said that the government is extending complete support to children below 12 years. The programme will begin with initial screening which will be conducted on October 10.

"On this occasion, I took the privilege of announcing another big programme. Assam government will provide 100 per cent support in best of hospitals for liver, kidney and bone marrow transplant to children below 12 years. We will conduct first screening camp on October 10, 2020," he further said. (ANI)

