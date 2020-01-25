Seven arrested for looting ATM in Assam

Dhubri (Assam) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Seven persons have been arrested by the Police on Saturday in connection with ATM loot in Gauripur of Dhubri district. The incident took place on January 20.

The Police have recovered more than Rs 19 lakhs, gas cutter and other equipment that were used in the crime and two bikes.

The accused hail from South Salmara district and Dhubri town.

"Remaining looted cash is yet to be recovered, two bikes have also been seized, the investigation is on to ascertain if more people were involved in the crime," the Police said on Saturday. (ANI)

