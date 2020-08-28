Seven Bangladeshi nationals apprehended by BSF troops in West Bengal's Nadia district

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], August 27 (ANI): Seven Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by troops of Border Out Post- Mahendra, 08 Battalion of BSF, in Nadia district of West Bengal on Wednesday, according to Border Security Force (BSF).

"On August 26, 2020, acting on specific information passed by villagers of Gajna village, about presence of some unknown persons on the outskirts of village Gajna, Bishnu Singh , Assistant Commandant, BOP Mahendra, prepared a Quick Reaction Team and proceeded towards the outskirts of the border village Gajna and at about 1130 hrs troops observed seven persons including two female and one kid (03 yrs) at Gajna-Tarakpur road waiting for vehicle," said a release.

When BSF party asked them for their Identity and they could not produce any valid Indian identities documents. BSF party detained them and brought them to BOP Mahendra, 08 Bn, BSF, the release said.

The release stated that on preliminary questioning, they revealed that they have crossed from Bangladesh to India last night from an unfenced patch.

They have been identified as -- Sakil Seikh (30), Md. Rahim (23), Sumi Aktar (22), Parul Aktar (26), Koli Begum (24), Champa Begum (26) and Yeasin Seikh (3).

A total amount of 2,106/- Bangladeshi Taka along with their personal clothing were recovered from apprehended persons.

"On the course of questioning, it is further revealed that 02 women were moving to Hyderabad in India and the rest were moving to Chennai for labour work," the release informed.

"It is further revealed that the women going to Hyderabad already had worked there in the house of Barangal, living near Secunderabad Bus stand, Hyderabad, as babysitters, and the persons going to Chennai were to meet a person named Iliyas, who had arranged their labour work there incorporation," it added.

All apprehended persons are being handed over to Police Station Hanskhali, Distt Nadia, West Bengal, said the release.

As per BSF authority apprehension of 7 Bangladeshi infiltrators is a big success as it will entail the apprehension of human traffickers who are part of the racket.

The support of the local border population has been instrumental in apprehension of these Bangladeshi, the release said. (ANI)

