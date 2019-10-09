Seven Bathinda police personnel injured after being attacked in Haryana village

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Seven policemen were injured on Wednesday morning after suspected drug peddlers and villagers attacked a Bathinda police team that raided the Desu Yodha village in Sirsa district of Haryana.

Reportedly, a case was registered in Bathinda in which two persons were arrested. One of them had escaped and the police had gone to the village in Haryana to arrest the accused when the incident occurred.

"A case was registered in Bathinda's Rama Mandi area in which two persons were arrested. One of them had escaped and police had gone to arrest him from the Desu Yodha village," Arun Kumar Mittal, IG, Bathinda range said.

"The villagers engaged in a physical skirmish with the police. Seven police personnel sustained injuries and a villager sustained a bullet injury. He is reported to be stable," he added.

All the injured police personnel have been admitted at Max Hospital in Bathinda. (ANI)

