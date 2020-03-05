Seven Congress members suspended from Lok Sabha for remaining part of budget session

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Seven Congress MPs were on Thursday named by the Chair in Lok Sabha and suspended for the remaining part of the budget session for unruly behaviour and misconduct in the House.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, when the House reassembled at 3 pm, said the Congress members had behaved in a manner that had never happened before and had snatched papers from the podium during the proceedings when the House met at 2 pm.

She named the Congress members - Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to suspend the members from the remaining period of the budget session, which was adopted by the House.

Lekhi then adjourned the House for the day. (ANI)

