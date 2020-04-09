Seven coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Seven people have been tested coronavirus positive in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, the state health ministry informed on Friday.

"We got the information seven more people includes five male and two females have found COVID-19 positive. They used to live together," Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo told ANI.

Authorities are now trying to ascertain from people who all got in contact with them.

Earlier, the Ministry of Family and Family Welfare reported 10 coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh including nine people who were cured/discharged. (ANI)

