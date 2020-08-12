Seven COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

Simla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): As many as seven COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 3,497 in the state.

According to the health department, "2,374 people tested for COVID-19 today in Himachal Pradesh, of which seven tested positive. Total cases in the state now at 3,497, including 1,180 active cases, 2,273 recovered and 16 deaths."

With 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in India on Tuesday, the COVID-19 count in India has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured or discharged or migrated cases and 45,257 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,98,290 samples were tested on August 10 and over 2.52 crore samples have been tested so far. (ANI)

