Seven COVID-19 patients die at Maha hospital, relatives allege oxygen shortage

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): After seven COVID-19 patients died at a hospital here in Nalasopara, their relatives alleged a shortage of oxygen supply and administrative failure at the facility.

However, the hospital authorities said those patients died either due to their age or co-morbidities.

"It is only hospital accepting critical patients in the area. Those patients died either due to their age or co-morbidities," said a doctor from the hospital.



Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kamble said that if the families of the deceased had a spat with hospital administration over the bill.

"The oxygen supply was made available by 3 am. Families of the deceased had a spat with the hospital administration over the bill. If they want to file a complaint against the hospital, they can," he said.

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday informed that due to rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai as well as Maharashtra, 5,300 new beds and three new facilities will be brought into the state.

"At least 70 per cent of beds will have oxygen support while remaining to have ICU and ventilator," he had said.

Maharashtra reported 51,751 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health administration said on Monday. (ANI)

