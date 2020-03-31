Seven evacuees from Iran test positive for COVID-19, total cases in Rajasthan reach 83

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Seven people, who were evacuated from Iran, have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 83, said Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh on Tuesday.

Four new coronavirus cases had earlier been reported today in the State including a 44-year-old man from Jhunjhunu with travel history to Dubai, a 17-year-old girl from Ajmer and a 65-year-old man from Dungarpur, both are contacts of an earlier positive case and a 60-year-old man from Jaipur, according to the Rajasthan Health Department.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

