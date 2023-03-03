Seven floating jetties sanctioned under Sagarmala Program in Karnataka

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Floating jetties are a game changer for the tourism sector. It is one of the key initiatives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) under the Sagarmala program, to promote and develop a unique and innovative concept of floating jetties which is an alternative solution to India's over-crowded small harbours used for fishing and tourism-related activities, as per Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

In Karnataka, seven floating jetty projects situated on the Gurupura River and Netravati River have been sanctioned by the Ministry recently. These projects are located at Sulthan Bathery, Bandaru ferry, Sandpit Bengre, Northern Sandbar, Old Port, Jeppinamogaru Old Ferry, and Kasaba Bengre, and will enhance tourism, create employment, and generate wealth in a ripple effect across industries throughout the entire geographical region.

Rural areas stand to gain the most from the improved regional infrastructure and enhanced job opportunities engendered by tourism-related development projects.

"These projects have been granted 100 per cent funding of Rs. 26 Crore by the Ministry under the Sagarmala Program, " the Ministry added



Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is committed to the ideals of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas" to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and accordingly various initiatives are being implemented across the country under Sagarmala.

"There are 27 projects in Karnataka worth Rs. 1,428 Crore out of which total funds sanctioned from Sagarmala for these projects is Rs. 611 Crore. As of now, 3 projects worth Rs. 70 Crore have been successfully completed. 18 projects worth Rs. 650 Crore have been sanctioned for Karnataka Maritime Board'', said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, MoPSW.

The floating jetties have multiple applications including marinas, minor harbours, fishing harbours, fish landing centres and waterdromes. These have several advantages over traditional jetties including being environmentally friendly, having a longer shelf life and being easily re-configurable.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has successfully implemented a few pilot projects in the recent past by following international guiding principles. These include setting up of passenger floating jetties in Goa, water-aerodromes at Sabarmati River and at Sardar Sarovar Dam (for the seaplane services) which are yielding the best results.

More than 80 similar projects of the Ministry are under various stages of development all along the coastline of Karnataka, for overall development and upliftment of the coastal community. (ANI)

